Last Updated 13.07.2020 | 3:38 PM IST

Sonu Sood to provide financial assistance to 400 families of injured or deceased migrant labourers

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sonu Sood who has been at the forefront in helping people during the lockdown said that he would provide financial assistance to over 400 families of the deceased and injured migrant workers who have been affected by the lockdown.

The actor got in touch with the authorities of various states including Uttar Pradesh,Bihar, Jharkhand and took relevant details of the migrants who lost their lives. “I've decided to help families of the deceased or injured migrants for them to have a secure future. I feel it's my personal responsibility to support them,” Sood said in a statement.

From the very beginning of the lockdown, Sonu Sood has been providing food for those who needed it. The actor also arranged for transportation for several migrant labourers to reach their native place during the lockdown. He also offered his hotel in Mumbai to provide accomodation for the healthcare staff.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

