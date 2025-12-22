Final chapter of the blockbuster franchise has promised more twists as Vijay’s battle with Tabu’s IG Meera Deshmukh is about to reach its decisive end.

Drishyam 3 has officially moved one step closer to the big screen, much to the excitement of fans who have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter of iconic thriller franchise starring Ajay Devgn. After the massive success of Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022), the makers have now unveiled an announcement video confirming the arrival of the third and final instalment.

Drishyam 3 announcement video drops; Ajay Devgn Returns as Vijay Salgaonkar

Taking to Instagram, the team shared a gripping announcement video along with the caption, “Aakhri hissa baaki hai (The final chapter remains). In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026.” The video features Ajay Devgn reprising his much-loved role as Vijay Salgaonkar, delivering a powerful monologue that reflects on the lessons he has learned over the years. Vijay speaks about how truth can differ from person to person, asserting that his only unwavering truth is his family. He vows to never break, never accept defeat, and to remain the strongest pillar for his loved ones till the very end. The monologue is intercut with striking montages from earlier films and glimpses of new moments, hinting at yet another round of layered storytelling, moral dilemmas, and shocking twists that the franchise is known for.

The announcement also fulfils a promise made by Ajay Devgn earlier this month. During the trailer launch of De De Pyaar De 2, the actor had hinted that something special for Drishyam fans would be unveiled in December. “It (Drishyam 3) will get launched in December. Once that film is launched, we’ll be able to talk about it,” he had told at the event.

Adding to the buzz, Mohanlal recently announced the wrap of the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3. Industry chatter suggests that both the Hindi and Malayalam versions are progressing simultaneously, maintaining parallel development.

The Hindi version of Drishyam 3 also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles, alongside Devgn and Tabu. With the final showdown between Vijay Salgaonkar and IG Meera Deshmukh set to unfold, expectations are sky-high for what promises to be an intense and emotionally charged conclusion. Drishyam 3 is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

