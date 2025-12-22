Indian television may be on the cusp of its next major game-show moment. After Kaun Banega Crorepati redefined appointment viewing with Amitabh Bachchan at its helm, Sony Entertainment Television is now gearing up to introduce another globally recognised format to Indian audiences — Wheel of Fortune, with Akshay Kumar set to host.

The move is being seen as one of the most high-profile television developments of the year, with Sony placing its full weight behind the project. At the centre of this strategy is Akshay Kumar, whose casting is widely viewed as the cornerstone of the show’s Indian adaptation. Industry insiders suggest the channel is aiming to build a large-scale, family-friendly entertainment property that can resonate across age groups, regions, and viewing platforms.

For over two decades, Indian television’s game-show space has been largely synonymous with Kaun Banega Crorepati, proving that audiences gravitate towards intelligent formats when fronted by a trusted and familiar face. With Wheel of Fortune, Sony appears to be attempting a fresh reinvention of that space. Sources indicate that Akshay Kumar was always the first and only choice to lead the show.

Industry sources confirm that Sony has acquired the Indian rights to Wheel of Fortune, one of the longest-running and most successful game shows in global television history. The channel is expected to begin shooting by mid-January. While the format itself carries strong international credibility, it is Akshay’s association that has generated the most buzz within television circles.

“Akshay brings a rare combination of superstar credibility and everyday relatability,” a source revealed. “He connects effortlessly with both metro audiences and small-town India. He’s quick on his feet, naturally funny, warm with contestants, and never intimidating — which is exactly what a show like Wheel of Fortune needs.”

The project also marks Akshay Kumar’s return to mainstream television hosting after earlier successful stints. Sony is reportedly betting on his ability to elevate the format without overpowering it. Known for his humour, infectious energy, and instinctive crowd connect, Akshay is expected to play an active role in shaping the tone of the Indian adaptation.

Originally launched in the United States in the 1970s, Wheel of Fortune has been adapted in over 60 countries and continues to be one of the most recognisable game shows worldwide. Sources add that Sony is investing heavily in production design, featuring a visually grand set, a larger-than-life wheel, and immersive sound design aimed at delivering a premium prime-time viewing experience.

With a globally proven format and one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars at the forefront, Sony is positioning Wheel of Fortune as a potential prime-time leader — anchored by Akshay Kumar’s star power and broad-based appeal.

