Drishyam (2015) was a box office success, and as the years passed, it developed a cult following. This resulted in a fabulous opening for Drishyam 2 (2022), shocking the trade and industry. As the film emerged as a blockbuster, all eyes are now on Drishyam 3. It's all set to release on October 2, 2026 and the film was in the news recently after it was reported that Paresh Rawal might be a part of the cast.

EXCLUSIVE: Has Paresh Rawal signed Drishyam 3? Actor clarifies, “Not true. The makers did approach me…its script is VERY good…”

However, it turns out that the veteran actor has not signed Drishyam 3. Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to him recently and when asked if he has bagged a role in the thriller as speculated, he replied, “No, I have not. There’s no truth to these reports at all.”

Was he offered a role in Drishyam 3? Paresh Rawal said, “Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn’t feel that the rule was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya (on reading about my part).”

Paresh Rawal added, “But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega.”

This writer then reminded him about his latest release, Thamma. His performance of a father who is suspicious that his son has developed “punching machine-type teeth” has been well received. Paresh Rawal smiled and said, “Yes, I heard it is doing well.” He also revealed that “I am in Ahmedabad,” indicating perhaps that he hasn't seen the film yet.

About Drishyam

Drishyam is the story of a man trying to protect his family after his wife and elder daughter accidentally kill a young chap who was trying to molest them. The deceased molester is the son of a dreaded cop who goes all out to nab the protagonist, but fails to do so. The tussle between them continues in the sequel as well.

Also Read: Why Drishyam 3’s Hindi teaser didn’t arrive on October 2? Here’s what we know!

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.