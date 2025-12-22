2025 has been a milestone year for the three Khans – Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Aamir celebrated his 60th birthday on March 14 followed by SRK on November 2. Now, Salman Khan will turn 60 this Saturday, December 27, and as expected, fans are already in celebratory mood. What would make this year’s birthday extra special is that the teaser of his upcoming film, Battle Of Galwan, will be out on Salman’s big day.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The team of the film has been working on the teaser for some time. They feel that December 27 is an apt time to release the asset. It’ll introduce the world of Battle Of Galwan and give the audience an idea about the grandeur and scale of the film. It’ll also depict Salman Khan in all its glory, which the fans are sure to lap up.”

The source further said, “Before the teaser is out, the makers will be dropping one or two posters of Battle Of Galwan as well.” When asked about it, the source confessed that he doesn’t have clarity on that front. He said, “It should be out either on December 25 or December 26, and it’ll be followed by the launch of the teaser.”

Besides Salman Khan, Battle Of Galwan also stars Chitrangda Singh. Salman plays the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in this film, which is based on a chapter in the book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ (2022), authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film is inspired by the events of June 15, 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Galwan Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic. This confrontation was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007) fame.

