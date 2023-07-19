President Droupadi Murmu honours 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple for their dedication to orphaned baby elephants in an Oscar-winning documentary.

President Droupadi Murmu bestowed a prestigious honour upon the remarkable couple, Bomman and Bellie, known as The Elephant Whisperers, on Tuesday, July 18, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The couple, who are the protagonists of the Oscar-winning documentary, were recognized for their unwavering dedication to caring for orphaned baby elephants.

For the unversed, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers received acclaim worldwide and secured an Oscar in the documentary short subject category at the 95th Academy Awards. The official Twitter page of President Droupadi Murmu shared pictures from the felicitation ceremony and commended the couple for their tireless service in safeguarding the well-being of orphaned baby elephants.

President Droupadi Murmu's tweet stated, "President Droupadi Murmu felicitated Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President praised the couple, belonging to the Kattunayakan tribe, for devoting their lives to taking care of orphaned baby elephants."

The Elephant Whisperers has made history as the first Indian production to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. The documentary delves into the unique bond between the couple and orphaned baby elephants, specifically focusing on Raghu and Ammu. It chronicles Raghu's journey of recovery and survival under the couple's compassionate care.

The documentary faced tough competition in the Documentary Short Film Category at the Oscars 2023, vying against other remarkable productions such as Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate.

