Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was embroiled in a drug case in October last year post the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Aryan was taken into custody on the night of October 2 along with a few others. He was kept under judicial custody for 28 days before he was let go on bail. Now, the NCB has given Aryan a clean chit in the cruise drug bust case.

NCB gives Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan a clean chit in the cruise drug bust case

NCB filed a chargesheet today where they absolved Aryan of all charges. In its charge sheet, NCB said that complaint is not being filed against 6 persons in the case due to lack of sufficient evidence and a complaint is being filed against 14 other persons in the case under NDPS Act provisions."

In March this year, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), had reportedly found that Aryan Khan was not a part of the larger conspiracy. It was reported that the SIT stated that there is "no evidence that Aryan Khan was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate".

According to the initial report in Hindustan Times, officials said, "Aryan Khan was never in possession of drugs hence there was no need to take his phone and check his chats; the chats do not suggest Khan was part of any international syndicate; the raid was not video-recorded as mandated by the NCB manual, and the drugs recovered from multiple accused arrested in the case shown as single recovery."

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan refrains from social gatherings; was coaxed to attend Karan Johar’s party

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.