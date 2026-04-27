The makers of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 hosted a special screening of the film at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking a significant and proud moment for the entire team. The screening at such a venue underscores a major achievement for the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, producer Vinod Bachchan expresses gratitude

Producer Vinod Bachchan expressed his gratitude on the occasion and said, “We are truly honoured to have Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan. It’s a proud moment for the entire team to see the film appreciated on such a prestigious venue. The love the film has received so far has been very encouraging, and this recognition makes the journey even more special for all of us.”

Since its release, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has been receiving a warm response from audiences, with its storyline, performances, and entertainment quotient striking a chord across demographics. The Rashtrapati Bhavan screening adds another milestone to the film’s journey.

Adding to the evening’s charm, Sudhir Pandey, Lillete Dubey, Nushratt Bharuccha, Adarsh Gourav, Taha Shah Badussha, Abhimanyu Dasani, and others attended the special screening.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. Written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, the film is currently running in cinemas near you.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vinod Bachchan promises Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a clean entertainer that can be watched with family: “It’s like a Rajshri film”; reveals why romcom was postponed from April 2 to April 24: “Poori industry Dhurandhar se dari hui thi”

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