Actor-director Kunal Kemmu has taken a significant step in his creative journey by launching his own production banner, DRONGO Films, in collaboration with producer Chirag Nihalani. The new venture is positioned as a platform dedicated to telling honest, engaging stories while maintaining a balance between creativity and commercial appeal.

Kunal Kemmu turns producer; launches DRONGO Films with Chirag Nihalani after Madgaon Express success

Announced in Mumbai, DRONGO Films is built on the duo’s shared vision of crafting content that resonates with audiences while staying rooted in authenticity. Kunal Kemmu, who has spent over three decades in the industry and recently made a successful directorial debut with Madgaon Express, expressed his intent behind the new venture. “We’ve started Drongo Films with the intention of telling stories that come straight from the heart — crafted with care, imagination and visual integrity.”

Chirag Nihalani, who brings with him over two decades of experience in film and television production, emphasized the company’s approach to filmmaking, focusing on both artistic value and execution. “At Drongo Films, we aspire to produce films that strike a balance between creativity and commerce. We want to stay deeply committed to the craft while bringing efficiency and clarity to execution. Our aim is to tell stories that feel authentic and entertaining, but more importantly, stories that stay with the audience long after they’ve watched the film.”

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The banner aims to back projects that are driven by strong storytelling, combining engaging narratives with meaningful cinematic experiences. Both Kemmu and Nihalani are looking to create films that not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact on viewers.

Sharing the inspiration behind the name, Kunal Kemmu explained the deeper creative philosophy that DRONGO Films represents. “The name comes from the drongo bird, a fearless creature of the forest known for its remarkable ability to mimic other birds. As actors and filmmakers, we do something similar — we observe life, echo its many voices and transform them into stories on screen. Drongo Films represents our attempt to do that honestly, while also taking a step toward creative independence”.

With this new chapter, Kunal Kemmu expands his role in the industry beyond acting and directing, stepping into production with a clear vision of championing stories that blend craft, imagination, and entertainment.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan jokes ‘no kissing off screen’ while talking about the experience of being married to actresses with Kunal Kemmu on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast

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