comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.04.2022 | 10:35 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Runway 34 Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Pop singer Taz from Stereo Nation passes away at 54

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pop singer Taz from Stereo Nation passed away at the age of 54 on April 29, 2022. The singer, who was reportedly suffering from Hernia, was due to have surgery two years ago for the same but it was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pop singer Taz from Stereo Nation passes away at 54

Pop singer Taz from Stereo Nation passes away at 54

 

As his health deteriorated, Taz was reportedly in a coma. In early March 2022, he was out of a coma and showed signs of improvement. His family had even released a statement at the time and thanked everyone for well-wishes.

Real name, Tarsem Singh Saini, Taz also gad Johnny Zee as a stage name. He shot to fame in 1989 with his album Hit The Deck. Some of his popular hits include 'Pyar Ho Gaya', 'Nachenge Saari Raat', and 'Gallan Gorian'.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Disney unveils preview of Marvel’s Black…

Did Karan Johar take an hour-long break from…

Rapper GRAY and Youth of May star Go Min Si…

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's…

A Quiet Place: Day One prequel announced at…

Tiger Shroff pushes the envelope by showing…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification