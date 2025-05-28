Popular television actress Dipika Kakar has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer, sending shockwaves across the entertainment industry and her massive fanbase. Known for her roles in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and most recently seen on Celebrity MasterChef, Dipika took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note about her health condition.

Dipika Kakar diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer; pens emotional note on Instagram

In the emotional post, Dipika wrote, “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced! I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! InshaAllah Keep me in your prayers! Lots Of Love Dipika”

The news comes shortly after her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim had shared with the media that a tumour had been discovered in Dipika's liver and further tests were being conducted to determine its nature. Now, the actress herself has confirmed that it is malignant. Following her revelation, several celebrities from the television industry extended messages of support and encouragement.

Her Sasural Simar Ka co-stars, actress Avika Gor wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery di <3” and Jayati Bhatia added, “U r a very brave girl...keep your strength.” Her Celebrity MasterChef co-contestant Rajiv Adatia commented, “Always with you Dipika!!! You are strong girl and fighter! You will be fine! Sending you so much love and strength!” Another co-contestant and popular telly star Gaurav Khanna shared, “Be strong Dipika.. we all have u in our prayers.. u wil definitely defeat it .. never loose hope ..” Apart from them, others like Karanvir Sharma, Yesha Rughani, Juhi Parmar, Gauahar Khan, Shraddha Arya, Himanshi Khurana, Arti Singh, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode, and Nikki Sharma also posted heartfelt messages and wished her a speedy recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)



Dipika Kakar, who is married to her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, is a beloved face on Indian television. The couple became parents to a baby boy, Ruhaan in June 2023. On the work front, after her motherhood, Dipika recently appeared on Celebrity MasterChef as a contestant, where she showcased her culinary passion and impressed audiences with her cooking skills.

Fans and fellow actors continue to rally around her with prayers and positivity as she begins her fight against cancer.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar diagnosed with liver tumour, husband Shoaib Ibrahim reveals in emotional vlog

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.