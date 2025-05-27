Shraddha Kapoor’s recent visit to Maddock Films’ office in Mumbai on May 26, 2025, sparked a lot of excitement and rumours about a potential new project. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actress was there for a creative meeting with producer Dinesh Vijan, hinting at an exciting collaboration ahead.

Shraddha Kapoor in creative talks with Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Uttekar for upcoming film: Report

An industry source revealed, “Shraddha Kapoor met with Dinesh Vijan, and they were later joined by Laxman Uttekar, the director of Chhaava.”

According to the insider, the meeting was more than just informal—it included a story narration that impressed Shraddha. “Laxman and Shraddha talked over a script, which she really liked and has given her initial approval to. If all goes smoothly, Shraddha Kapoor is set to lead Laxman Uttekar’s next film following Chhaava.”

The new project is said to be adapted from a well-known Marathi novel and will feature Shraddha in a role deeply connected to cultural roots. The source added, “All other details are kept under wraps for now. There is a possibility of an A-List male lead also to come onboard the film.”

Although discussions are still in the initial phase, the likelihood of this collaboration moving forward is high. Shraddha has maintained a strong professional relationship with Maddock Films, making a reunion quite probable. The source further stated, “Dinesh Vijan is presently on a dream run, and is looking to create content that breaks away from the trends. Dinoo, along with Laxman Uttekar have pitched a subject to Shraddha, that they truly believe in and is deep rooted in the Maharashtrian culture.”

Meanwhile, Maddock Films is preparing several other big projects. Besides this untitled film, Laxman Uttekar and Dinesh Vijan are working on a multi-starrer movie featuring three prominent male leads, with production expected to start between 2026 and 2027.

Producer Dinesh Vijan is currently enjoying tremendous success, having produced two blockbuster films that each grossed over Rs 500 crores. He also plans to expand his horror-comedy franchise, with Thama—featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles—scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2025.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, a horror-comedy released in 2024. She starred alongside Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie became a massive hit at the box office and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

