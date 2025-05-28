After fifty days of filming, the supernatural thriller Jatadhara has officially wrapped its principal photography. Producer Prerna Arora promises that Jatadhara will deliver an experience never before seen in Indian cinema. “Saying that might sound like bragging — and honestly, every filmmaker praises their own film. It’s the classic 'my-baby-is-the-cutest' syndrome. But this time, take my word for it: we’ve created a supernatural universe that is truly out of this world. Jatadhara is poised to redefine genre storytelling across both Telugu and Hindi cinema.”

Presented by Zee Studios and helmed by Umesh K. R. Bansal and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara features an intriguing cast led by Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, with Shilpa Shirodkar, Ravi Prakash, Indira Krishna, Naveen Neni, Shreya Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajeev Kanakala, and Jhansi in key roles.

An additional lead actor — whose identity remains under wraps — is also said to play a significant role in the film. Jatadhara is directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. The production team includes producers Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, and creative producer Divya Vijay.

Prerna Arora adds, “After the National Award-winning Rustom with Akshay Kumar, this marks my second major collaboration with Zee Studios. It feels like a homecoming. I’ve never felt more comfortable as a producer.”

