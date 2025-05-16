He went on to inform that they are currently undergoing tests to detect the severity and that the actress will soon undergo surgery.

Television actress Dipika Kakar, best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has been diagnosed with a tumour in her liver, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed in his latest vlog. The actor opened up about the health scare that has left the family in deep shock, urging fans to pray for Dipika's speedy recovery.

Dipika Kakar diagnosed with liver tumour, husband Shoaib Ibrahim reveals in emotional vlog

Sharing the update with fans on his YouTube channel, Shoaib said in Hindi, “Dipika is not well. There is a serious stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity. When the pain did not go away, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated my father. He put her on some antibiotics and suggested some blood tests. She was on antibiotics till May 5... After my father’s birthday, she once again started experiencing pain, and the blood test showed an infection in her body.”

The actor further added that their family doctor advised them to get a CT scan done, which ultimately revealed the presence of a tumour. “Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us,” Shoaib said, his voice heavy with emotion.

He also shared that Dipika was immediately hospitalised for further testing to determine whether the tumour is cancerous, further stating that she will be undergoing surgery soon for the removal of the tumour.

The couple, who welcomed their son Ruhaan in June 2023, have often shared glimpses of their family life through vlogs and social media. Shoaib admitted that apart from worrying about Dipika’s health, their young son’s well-being is also a concern during this difficult time.

Shoaib concluded the video with a heartfelt message, requesting fans to keep Dipika in their thoughts. The news has prompted an outpouring of love and support from fans and industry colleagues, who are hoping for her speedy recovery.

