A controversy erupted ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana after fake voter ID cards bearing the photos of actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Rakul Preet Singh were discovered at a single residential address. The authorities from the Election Commission have confirmed that they are investigating the matter to determine how these fraudulent entries were created.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Rakul Preet Singh’s fake voter IDs with photos found in Jubilee Hills ahead of election: Reports

Same Address, Multiple Fake IDs

According to reports, all three fabricated voter ID cards listed the same address within the Jubilee Hills constituency, raising serious questions about the integrity of the electoral rolls. The Election Commission’s local office has taken note of the irregularities and stated that verification is underway to trace those responsible.

Telangana|Hyderabad

EC takes serious note of fake posts claiming Tollywood heroines Rakul Preet, Samantha & Tamannaah are Jubilee Hills voters EC filed a police complaint over the misleading propaganda; Hyderabad officials have launched an inquiry into the alleged voter slips pic.twitter.com/F5VZyNIDQT — Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) October 16, 2025

Political Stakes and Candidates

The by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat is scheduled for November 11, with vote counting set for November 14. The seat fell vacant following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June due to a heart attack. The ruling Congress party has fielded V. Naveen Yadav as its candidate, while Maganti Sunitha, the widow of the late MLA, represents the BRS (Bharath Rashtra Samithi). BJP has nominated Lankala Deepak Reddy to contest from the seat.

BRS Alleges “Thousands of Fake Voters”

The opposition BRS has accused the ruling Congress of orchestrating a large-scale voter registration fraud in the constituency. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao alleged that the Congress manipulated electoral rolls by creating thousands of fake entries. “In one house, they got 43 fake votes were registered. In total, they registered thousands of fake votes. We are doing an exercise on that and will counter it in whatever way necessary,” KTR said.

Legal Challenge and Court’s Observation

Following these allegations, the BRS moved the Telangana High Court, seeking action against the alleged irregularities. However, during a recent hearing, the High Court observed that since the State Election Commission is already revising electoral rolls, no additional directions were necessary at this stage.

The incident involving fake voter ID cards featuring prominent film celebrities has added a dramatic twist to an already heated campaign in Jubilee Hills.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia is more than just ‘Milky Beauty’: 6 Reasons that prove she’s an artist of substance

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.