Boney Kapoor refutes claims on Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from No Entry 2 due to creative differences; says, “That is absolutely false”

Diljit Dosanjh was recently reported to have exited No Entry 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit comedy No Entry. Earlier reports claimed that the singer-actor walked out of the project due to creative differences with the team. However, producer Boney Kapoor has now refuted the claims.

Boney Kapoor refutes claims on Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from No Entry 2 due to creative differences; says, “That is absolutely false”

In an official statement shared with Times Entertainment, Kapoor dismissed the claims of a creative fallout. “Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out,” he clarified.

Tentatively titled No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel is expected to feature Varun, Diljit, and Arjun in leading roles, alongside six female leads. The film has already moved into its pre-production phase, with the team recently conducting a recce in Greece. The makers are eyeing an early 2026 start-to-finish shoot, though timelines hinge on resolving Diljit’s schedule.

No Entry 2 has been in development for some time and is being produced under Boney Kapoor’s banner. The original film, directed by Anees Bazmee, was a major box office success and remains a cult favourite in the comedy genre. The sequel is expected to carry forward the franchise’s legacy with a new storyline and updated cast.

While scheduling conflicts are common in the film industry, the clarification from Boney Kapoor indicates that the team is still hopeful of resolving the matter and retaining Dosanjh in the project. As of now, there is no official word from Diljit Dosanjh on the matter.

Also Read : Boney Kapoor REACTS to Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post celebrating 13 years of Ishaqzaade: “Best son, adorable man”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.