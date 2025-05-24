Mukul Dev was known for his performances in both films and television.

Veteran actor Mukul Dev passed away on Friday night, May 23, 2025, in Delhi at the age of 54. The cause of his death hasn’t been disclosed yet. As per reports, he was unwell and was admitted in the ICU for the last few days. Renowned for his versatile performances across Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films, as well as television, Dev's demise marks a significant loss to the Indian entertainment industry.

Actor Mukul Dev passes away at 54

Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul Dev began his acting career in 1996 with the television serial Mumkin and made his film debut later in the year in Dastak, where he starred alongside Sushmita Sen. Over the years, he became known for his roles in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, Jai Ho, etc.

Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing ! pic.twitter.com/oyj4j7kqGU — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 24, 2025

Dev’s demise has left the film fraternity and fans in shock. Actor Vindu Dara Singh paid tribute, recalling their time together on the sets of Son of Sardaar 2 while sharing a video. Neil Nitin Mukesh too put up an emotional post on the passing away of the actor.

Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising @mugdhagodse267 and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. ????????????????????????. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/48ARopc9vk — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 24, 2025

Mukul Dev was the younger brother of actor Rahul Dev. Before venturing into acting, he trained as a pilot at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aeronautics in Chandigarh. His diverse career spanned over two decades, during which he left an indelible mark on both the big and small screens.

An official statement from his family is awaited. As the industry mourns the loss of a talented artist, Mukul Dev's contributions to cinema and television will be remembered fondly by colleagues and audiences alike.

