Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2 shoot at National Defence Academy in Pune

The third schedule of the highly anticipated film Border 2 has commenced at the iconic National Defence Academy, Pune. Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty have joined Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the cast comes together to portray a grand chapter of valour and unity.

Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2 shoot at National Defence Academy in Pune

The production team — led by Producer Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, director Anurag Singh, co-producer Shiv Chanana, and Binoy Gandhi — is working tirelessly to bring this saga of courage and brotherhood to life.

Border 2 promises to be an epic tale of patriotism and passion, showcasing the unwavering spirit of our armed forces. With its stellar cast and dedicated crew, the film is poised to deliver a monumental cinematic experience.

Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. This sequel continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Stay tuned as the Border 2 team continues to march forward, bringing this epic story to life!

Also Read: Border 2 shooting update: Ahan Shetty kicks off shoot for sequel of Suniel Shetty starrer in Pune on Father’s Day 2025

More Pages: Border 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.