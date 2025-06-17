comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.06.2025 | 11:02 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raid 2 Bhool Chuk Maaf Housefull 5 Sitaare Zameen Par Maalik Saiyaara
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2 shoot at National Defence Academy in Pune

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2 shoot at National Defence Academy in Pune

en Bollywood News Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2 shoot at National Defence Academy in Pune
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The third schedule of the highly anticipated film Border 2 has commenced at the iconic National Defence Academy, Pune. Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty have joined Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the cast comes together to portray a grand chapter of valour and unity.

Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2 shoot at National Defence Academy in Pune

Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2 shoot at National Defence Academy in Pune

The production team — led by Producer Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, director Anurag Singh, co-producer Shiv Chanana, and Binoy Gandhi — is working tirelessly to bring this saga of courage and brotherhood to life.

Border 2 promises to be an epic tale of patriotism and passion, showcasing the unwavering spirit of our armed forces. With its stellar cast and dedicated crew, the film is poised to deliver a monumental cinematic experience.

Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. This sequel continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Stay tuned as the Border 2 team continues to march forward, bringing this epic story to life!

Also Read: Border 2 shooting update: Ahan Shetty kicks off shoot for sequel of Suniel Shetty starrer in Pune on Father’s Day 2025

More Pages: Border 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par cleared by…

Manasvi Mamgai's Hollywood production…

Star-studded premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par…

Madhu Mantena’s banner Mad Man working on a…

Raveena Tandon flies Air India days after…

Jonita Gandhi recalls receiving d*ck pic…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification