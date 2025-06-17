Mannara Chopra’s father, Raman Rai Handa, passes away in Mumbai: “He was the pillar of strength for our family”

Actress Mannara Chopra’s father, Raman Rai Handa, passed away on Monday, June 16, at the age of 72. Handa, who was also the paternal uncle of Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, had reportedly been unwell in recent days. He was in Mumbai with his family at the time of his passing.

The Chopra family released an official statement expressing their grief. It read, “With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025.” The statement further added, “He was the pillar of strength for our family.”

Mannara, a former Bigg Boss contestant and actress, mourned her father’s demise through an Instagram Story, echoing the sentiments of loss and respect shared by her family.

Raman Rai Handa was a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He is survived by his wife Kamini Chopra and daughters Mannara and Mitali Chopra. Kamini is the paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra.

Further details about the cause of death have not been disclosed by the family at this time.

