Aamir Khan faced criticism for commenting on the Pahalgam terror attack nearly a week after it occurred, just 12 hours before the trailer launch of Sitaare Zameen Par. Addressing the backlash on Aap Ki Adalat, he defended his patriotism and noted that his 1999 film Sarfarosh was the first in Indian cinema to directly mention Pakistan and the ISI’s names without using any substitutes.

Aamir Khan’s silence following the Pahalgam terror attack drew public criticism, with many questioning his patriotism. Addressing the backlash in an interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor defended himself by recalling his 1999 film Sarfarosh, highlighting that it made history as the first Indian film to openly name Pakistan and the ISI without resorting to substitutes.

While speaking on Rajat Sharma’s show, Aamir Khan recalled how Sarfarosh made history by openly naming Pakistan and the ISI, something rarely done in Indian cinema. “If you pick India’s film history, we have never been allowed to take their name, we had to use the term ‘padosi mulk (neighbouring country)’. My film Sarfarosh was the first one ever in history, in which we have taken Pakistan and ISI’s names without hesitation. John [Mathew Matthan, Director] said that the Censor Board won’t pass this. I said, ‘Why won’t they? We will explain it to them’. When Advaniji can call their name in the Parliament publicly that they are doing wrong to us and spreading terrorism, then why can’t we?” he stated.

He further added that Sarfarosh set a precedent for future films to name Pakistan directly. “We got permission to use the names on that basis. So many films released after that were using Pakistan’s name. People say that I don’t say anything against them, but sabse bada naam toh unka maine hi liya hai, aur kisi ne nahi. After Sarfarosh, I got many negative comments from Pakistan for attacking them in the film,” he said.

In the same interview, Aamir Khan clarified that the release of the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer shortly after his statement was purely coincidental. “The trailer was supposed to release much earlier. I cancelled it because of the attack on our nation. I cancelled the premiere of Andaz Apna Apna that day,” explained Aamir. His 1994 cult classic directed by Rajkumar Santoshi was re-released in theatres on April 25.

Aamir Khan also spoke in defense of Islam, emphasizing that the religion does not promote violence. “No religion asks you to kill people. I don’t consider these terrorists Muslims because it’s written in Islam that you can’t kill any innocent human, can’t strike a woman or a child. They’re going against the religion by doing what they are doing,” he said.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports comedy-drama and spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s RS Prasanna, the film stars Genelia D’Souza alongside ten debutant actors. A remake of the Spanish film Campeones, it follows a basketball coach tasked with training a team of differently abled children. The film releases on June 20.

