Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on 2nd May 2021, has now been discharged. Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu informed the media that he was admitted a few days ago because his health indicators were not optimal. The 98-year old actor regularly needs a routine checkup and for the same and that’s why he was admitted.

Informing on his health update, Saira Banu told a tabloid that they had to admit Dilip Kumar because some of his parameters were not fine, so the doctor suggested them that they should get him admitted and do some tests.

She further thanked everyone and said it is because of prayers that after two days of being at the hospital, he is fine and discharged from the hospital sometime back. After all the formalities are done, the veteran actor will leave for home in a bit. She expressed her gratitude and asked everyone to keep Dilip Kumar in prayers.

Dilip Kumar is one of the respected artists in the Indian film industry. He made his debut with the 1944 film Jwar Bhata and featured in some of the most iconic films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur and Madhumati.

