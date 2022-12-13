Recently, it was reported that Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee are teaming up on an out-and-out comedy. The report also mentioned that the film in question will go on floors in the month of March and will be Anees Bazmee's immediate next film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And now, we have exclusively heard that leading south producer, Dil Raju will be producing this comic caper.

Dil Raju to produce Shahid Kapoor & Anees Bazmee’s pan-India comedy

"Dil Raju is among the biggest names in the Telugu Film Industry and the Anees Bazmee comedy with Shahid Kapoor will be his first tentpole entertainer in the Hindi film industry. He is all excited to make this comedy a Pan India project, by helping Anees Bazmee get talents from the South as well on board," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

While it's a norm to get comic artists from Hindi for Hindi comedies, Anees Bazmee and Shahid Kapoor's next might be one of the first to see cross-cultural exchange on the comic front too. "The movie is set to go on floors in March with a five month schedule. The casting is underway at the moment and Anees is all excited to make his first Pan India film. If the results are good and universal, Dil Raju might dub the film in Telugu as well, thereby expanding the reach of both Shahid and Anees," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

Dil Raju is in talks with a top studio to associate with the film and everything will be on paper soon. Shahid is also very excited to start working on his first out-and-out comedy.

