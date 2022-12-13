To say filmmaker SS Rajamouli had a wonderful year would be an understatement. His film RRR, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, has been a blockbuster. It is receiving accolades in the West, with several awards wins, Golden Globes nominations, and Oscars 2023 buzz. While few South films did well pan-India, Hindi films failed to generate the kind of business it expected with few exceptions like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Drishyam 2, and Brahmastra.

SS Rajamouli says ‘high fees of actors, directors’ led to downfall of Hindi films in 2022

Rajamouli reflected on what went wrong in Hindi cinema this year. During the Filmmakers’ Adda conversation by Film Companion, SS Rajamouli said that the filmmakers get 'complacent' once their movies do well at the box office. He said, “What happened was once the corporates started to come into the Hindi films and started paying high fees to actors, directors, companies, the hunger to succeed has come down a little bit.”

For SS Rajamouli, there's a lot to celebrate. The film has now been nominated in two categories for the prestigious 2023 Golden Globes. The film has been nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category. The second nomination is for the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category.

Meanwhile, RRR has also been submitted in 15 categories for consideration for Oscars 2023. The categories include Best Motion Picture, Best Director (S.S. Rajamouli), Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’, Best Original Screenplay (S.S. Rajamouli, V. Vijayendra Prasad, Sai Madhav Burra). Best Original Score (M.M. Keeravaani), Best Film Editing (Sreekar Prasad), Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects.

In recent times, SS Rajamouli was announced as the winner of the New York Film Critics Circle Awards for Best Director. The film also received the Best International Picture award at the Atlanta Film Critics Circle.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

