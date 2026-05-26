Dhurandhar to have its world television premiere on May 30 on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 and Colors Cineplex

Dhurandhar, the 2025 spy action thriller from Jio Studios and B62 Studios, will have its world television premiere on Saturday, 30 May at 7 PM, airing simultaneously on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 and Colors Cineplex.

Dhurandhar to have its world television premiere on May 30 on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 and Colors Cineplex

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian undercover agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld as part of a decade-long intelligence operation. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun.

Director Aditya Dhar said, "We are truly humbled by the immense love audiences have shown Dhurandhar and the incredible response the franchise continues to receive. It means the world to us to now bring the film into homes across the country with its TV premiere on 30th May at 7 PM on Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex."

A JioStar spokesperson said, "Some films transcend entertainment and become cultural events and Dhurandhar is one such phenomenon. By bringing the film simultaneously across Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex, we are turning the premiere into a nationwide viewing event for families to experience together."

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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