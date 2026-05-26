EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar CONFIRMS robbery at office after 66 hard disks go missing; says, “Luckily we have backup files of everything”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has finally reacted to the shocking hard disk theft case linked to Tiger Baby Digital LLP, the production company co-founded by her and filmmaker Reema Kagti. The incident, which reportedly involves the disappearance of 66 hard disks containing sensitive production data, has sparked concern across the entertainment industry.

EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar CONFIRMS robbery at office after 66 hard disks go missing; says, “Luckily we have backup files of everything”

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Zoya Akhtar confirmed the robbery and stated that the matter is currently under police investigation. Addressing the situation, she said, “Yes there has been a robbery in my office, hard disks have been stolen. We filed a complaint and police has made some arrests as well. It’s an internal job, it’s sad to what extent people go to make money.”

The filmmaker, however, also revealed that the production house had safeguarded backup copies of the stolen content. “Luckily we have backup files of everything,” she added.

According to reports, the complaint was lodged by Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, who works as the executive assistant and HR administrator at Tiger Baby Digital LLP. Following the complaint, the Bandra police registered an FIR against Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan and Ritesh Suresh Shah. The accused were later arrested and remanded to police custody till May 29.

The issue reportedly came to light on May 21 after company staff members failed to locate several hard disks required for ongoing projects. An internal inspection allegedly revealed multiple damaged storage boxes and empty cases within the office premises.

The production company’s inventory reportedly listed 119 hard disks, of which 66 were found missing. The missing drives are believed to have contained a massive amount of production-related data, with storage capacities ranging from 16TB to 72TB.

Investigators suspect the stolen drives included raw footage, edited scenes, post-production files, archival backups, advertisement campaign material, and unreleased content linked to films and OTT projects. Reports also suggest that some of the data was connected to popular projects such as Made In Heaven and Ghost Stories.

Police officials reportedly stated that one of the accused admitted to stealing multiple hard disks over the past few months and allegedly selling them in the grey market. Authorities are now examining whether any of the stolen data was copied, leaked, or circulated online before the drives disappeared.

Also Read: SHOCKING: 66 hard disks containing Made In Heaven, Ghost Stories and unreleased footage go missing from Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby office; staffer allegedly sold drives for Rs. 15,000-20,000 each

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