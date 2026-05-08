BREAKING: Dhurandhar The Revenge’s ‘Raw and Undekha’ version to drop internationally on Netflix on May 14; to be three minutes longer than the theatrical version

Dhurandhar The Revenge completed 50 glorious days today, May 8. The film has continued to do well in cinemas since day 1, and in a week’s time, it will finally drop on OTT. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Dhurandhar The Revenge will release on Netflix in international territories from May 14. Interestingly, the viewers will get to catch a longer version online.

BREAKING: Dhurandhar The Revenge’s ‘Raw and Undekha’ version to drop internationally on Netflix on May 14; to be three minutes longer than the theatrical version

Today, the overseas audiences learned that the Netflix app displays the information that Dhurandhar The Revenge will drop internationally on May 14. Interestingly, the title displayed on the streaming platform is ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw and Undekha)’. And that’s not all. The run time shown on the app is 3 hours and 52 mins. The theatrical version’s duration is 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds. Hence, the OTT version is longer by 3 minutes.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios and written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The first part was released on December 5, 2025 and became an all-time blockbuster, breaking all records. The sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, was an even bigger hit and set new records.

It now remains to be seen whether Dhurandhar The Revenge will also be available in an extended version in India. In the home country, the film will stream on JioHotstar.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “We’re NOT done with Dhurandhar yet,” reveals Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios

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