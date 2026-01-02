Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting after 14 long years on the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor with Akshay Kumar and was announced to release on April 3, 2025. However, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the film is getting postponed and a new release date will be announced soon.

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla release date postponed in anticipation of the Dhurandhar 2 wave; new date to be announced shortly

A source close to the project shared with Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar is aware that Dhurandhar 2 could rewrite history at the box office and doesn't want to arrive in the middle of what could be a historic moment of Indian Cinema. He is a smart businessman, and also saw how the first part of Dhurandhar took a hit on the Christmas release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He has discussed the idea of delay with Ekta Kapoor, and will be announcing a new date soon."

The source also confirmed that for Akshay, it is always about business acumen and not ego. "Akshay isn't someone who would claim ownership of a date just because he announced it first. He thinks for the industry, and after a long chat with Aditya Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande about Dhurandhar 2, he has himself decided to push the horror comedy back by a month or two," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

