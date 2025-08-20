Several crew members on the sets of Dhurandhar, the highly anticipated Ranveer Singh-starrer, recently fell ill during filming in Leh, prompting immediate medical attention. Initial reports speculated that poor food quality or cost-cutting measures on set might have caused the incident, but local authorities have now clarified that the matter was part of a wider chicken contamination issue reported across Leh, unrelated to the facilities or food provided by the film’s production.

Dhurandhar crew health update: Authorities confirm chicken contamination behind Leh incident

A source associated with the project stressed, "This is one of the biggest films in production right now. Why would there be any need for cost cutting at all? Leh is an incredibly difficult terrain to shoot. This is a unit of over 300 people. There was a local contamination issue which led to this. It is horrible that such ridiculous rumours are floating."

Insiders also highlighted that the safety and well-being of the crew have always been a top priority. “Health, hygiene, and crew safety have consistently been treated as top priorities. Additional precautions and stricter supplier checks are now in place, even as the unit has resumed work," the source added, reassuring fans that filming continues under controlled conditions.

Dhurandhar is now in its final leg of production, with a few weeks of shoot remaining in Leh. The source confirmed, “We have another few weeks of shoot left here. We will wrap and be back in Mumbai by mid-September."

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the film is backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Featuring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles, Dhurandhar is set against a high-stakes intelligence operation involving complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The spy action thriller has generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting its scheduled release on December 5, 2025. The Leh shoot, though challenged by the high-altitude terrain, has continued without interruption, reaffirming the production’s commitment to both cinematic excellence and crew safety.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar shoot halted as over 100 crew members fall sick in Leh: Report

More Pages: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.