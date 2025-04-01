comscore
Dharmendra interacts with paparazzi after eye surgery; assures fans of his good health

Dharmendra interacts with paparazzi after eye surgery; assures fans of his good health

Dharmendra was recently seen leaving a Mumbai hospital after undergoing eye surgery. Despite a bandaged left eye, the actor looked assured his fans of his health.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood’s beloved veteran actor Dharmendra was spotted on Tuesday walking out of a Mumbai hospital after an eye surgery. The 89-year-old star, who is known for his iconic roles in Indian cinema, was seen in a confident stride, accompanied by his team members and security personnel. With his left eye bandaged following the procedure, Dharmendra showed no signs of distress as he addressed the paparazzi waiting outside the hospital.

Wearing a printed shirt, black pants, and a black hat, the actor took a moment to interact with the press, putting to rest any concerns about his health. Dharmendra, who has been a major figure in the film industry for decades, assured everyone that he was doing fine and expressed his gratitude to his fans for their ongoing support.

“Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bohot dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh eye graft ho gayi hai” (Translation: “Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have life in me. I have had an eye graft.”), he told the paparazzi, confidently asserting that he was recovering well. He ended the statement with a heartfelt message, saying, “I am strong. Love you, my audience and my fans.” His reassuring words quickly went viral, and fans have been flooding social media with messages of support and best wishes for the actor's speedy recovery.


On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen playing the role of Ranveer Singh’s grandfather in the hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He also made an appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor. His continued commitment to film roles, despite his age, speaks to his enduring passion for acting. The actor’s health update is a reminder to his fans of his resilience, and many are hoping to see him back on screen soon in Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda.

Also Read: Hina Khan shares ‘fan moment’ as Dharmendra video calls to bless her amid her Cancer battle

