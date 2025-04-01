The actor took to Instagram to reveal his recent health struggles and expressed gratitude for the support of his loved ones.

Actor Himanshu Kohli recently surprised his fans by sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram, revealing that he had been hospitalized for the past two weeks due to certain health issues. While he assured everyone that he is now recovering, he refrained from disclosing the specifics of his condition.

Himanshu Kohli reveals he was hospitalized 15 days ago; shares health update with fans

In the video, Himanshu expressed deep gratitude towards his family, friends, and well-wishers for standing by him during this difficult time. “I have been completely missing for the past 10-15 days. It was due to health concerns, and these things are always unexpected. The last 15 days have been extremely difficult, yet strong. Many people, my close ones, supported me. When I was mentally weak, when I was breaking down, they stood by me- my family and friends. I want to thank each one of you,” he said in the video. He also went on to assert that he will bounce back after battling this weakness for a few days.

He admitted that he initially chose to remain silent about his hospitalization to avoid worrying his fans but now felt strong enough to connect with them and provide an update. “The last 15 days were difficult and challenging with sudden health concerns, but my family and friends stood like a rock. They made sure I was okay, and whenever I broke down, they gave me strength, love, and care. Recovery has taught me to prioritize health, embrace clean living, let go of negativity, and trust in God’s plan. Baaki like I said, aap sabke pyar aur dua se changa bhala ho jaunga (With all your love and prayers, I will recover completely),” said the actor in his post.

Himanshu reassured his followers that he is receiving excellent medical care and is feeling much better. While he remains focused on his recovery, fans have flooded his post with messages of support and prayers for his well-being.

As he continues his journey toward full recovery, his well-wishers eagerly await to see him back in action. Here’s wishing Himanshu Kohli a speedy and smooth recovery!

