After weeks of speculation, it’s now learn that Pulkit Samrat has signed his next theatrical film with Zee Studios. The film, described as a ‘fantasy comic caper’, promises a unique blend of humor and imagination, adding a fresh flavor to Pulkit’s filmography.

Pulkit Samrat’s fantasy comic caper with Zee Studios goes on floors

According to sources, the film officially went on floors today with a grand mahurat ceremony. Pulkit was present at the launch, as filming began on what is expected to be an exciting new cinematic journey. The project is being kept under wraps for now, but insiders hint at a quirky storyline filled with fantastical elements and comic ingredients.

Slated for a late 2025 release, the film marks Pulkit’s return to the big screen after the success of Fukrey 3, and signals his continued partnership with leading production houses. Zee Studios is reportedly going all out for this venture, banking on Pulkit’s growing popularity and the rising appeal of genre-bending films. With this latest signing, Pulkit Samrat aims to deliver yet another entertaining experience for audiences.

Pulkit will also be seen in the upcoming movie Glory. He wrapped up the intense Punjab schedule of the film earlier this month. But the actor will next be seen in the romantic comedy Suswagatam Khushamadeed on May 16 this year. The film will see him cast opposite Isabelle Kaif.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif starrer Suswagatam Khushamadeed gets a new release date, the romantic comedy will hit the theatres in May on this date

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.