The Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who had sought Rs. 1 crore in damages from Power Soaps Limited over the alleged unauthorised use of her images after the expiry of a commercial agreement, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Madras High Court rejects Tamannaah Bhatia’s plea against Power Soaps limited

A Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi upheld an earlier ruling by a single judge, concluding that the actor had failed to prove that her photographs were used beyond the agreed contractual period.

The matter stems from a 2008 endorsement deal under which Bhatia had allowed the company to use her images for promoting its soap products for one year, until October 2009. According to the actor, Power Soaps continued to use her photographs on product packaging, advertisements and online platforms during 2010–2011, even after the agreement had lapsed. She argued that this unauthorised use affected her professional opportunities, particularly as she was in discussions with rival brands at the time.

Seeking relief, Bhatia approached the court for Rs. 1 crore in damages and also requested a permanent injunction to restrain the company from further using her images.

However, the single judge had earlier dismissed her claims, observing that the evidence presented — including product wrappers, a purchase document and online listings — lacked reliability and failed to establish a clear link between the company and the alleged misuse.

Finding no merit in the appeal, the Division Bench affirmed these conclusions, reiterating that the claims were not supported by credible evidence and letting the earlier dismissal stand.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia joins Ananya Birla’s LoveTC as brand ambassador; stars in vibrant new beauty campaign

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