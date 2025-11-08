In a major announcement that has set the industry abuzz, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is gearing up to introduce two fresh faces to the big screen. The production house, known for shaping some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is all set to launch a boy and a girl, both selected through one of Dharma’s most extensive talent hunts to date.

Dharma Productions set to launch two newcomers after massive talent hunt

According to insiders, the hunt saw over 500 auditions from across the country, with participants competing for a dream debut under one of India’s most prestigious banners. What makes this launch particularly significant is that both newcomers come with no industry connections. They are complete outsiders, chosen purely for their raw talent, screen presence, and cinematic potential.

A source close to the development revealed that Dharma is taking this move as part of its effort to bring in fresh, relatable faces who can connect with today’s evolving audience. “The focus is on authenticity and performance rather than lineage. This marks a new chapter for Dharma in discovering and nurturing talent,” the source shared.

With the industry’s growing demand for new energy and untapped talent, this decision by Dharma Productions reinforces its commitment to shaping the next generation of Bollywood stars.

The identities of the two debutants remain under wraps for now, but an official reveal is expected soon, sparking anticipation across the film fraternity and among movie enthusiasts.

