Shah Rukh Khan led King is getting bigger and better by the day. Having pulled off the biggest casting coup, the Siddharth Anand directed action thriller is touted to be the biggest action film of Indian Cinema. Reliable sources have confirmed that the budget of King will be around Rs. 350 crores, excluding the amount that SRK and team decide to splurge for print, publicity and other ancillary expenses.

"King started as an action thriller with an extended cameo from SRK, with Sujoy Ghosh as the director. The initial budget was Rs. 150 crores only, but the script had scope to go bigger and better. When Siddharth Anand came into the picture, he sat down with SRK to make the film on a grand scale, by designing action sequences on a never-before scale. SRK is a producer who loves to spend and treat the audience with the richest visuals on spectacle. He gave Sid a free hand, and the director came back with a budget of Rs. 350 crores," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

SRK saw the vision of Sid and was spellbound by the stuff he had thought. "King is a global film made in India. What takes millions of dollars for the West to execute, Siddharth Anand is aiming to do the same at 1/5th the cost. The film has six extraordinary action sequences, designed to perfection. Three of them are shot at real locations, while the balance three will be canned on the sets," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Big bucks are spent on SRK's introductory sequence, which is said to be a major highlight of King. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan and Mamta Anand, King releases in 2026.

