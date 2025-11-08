With Wednesday, November 12, being just four days away, the countdown has begun for the trailer launch of one of the most-awaited films of 2025, Dhurandhar. Earlier in the day, lead actor Ranveer Singh posted the dashing first look poster of Arjun Rampal from the action entertainer on his social media handles. Along with addressing Arjun’s character as ‘Angel of Death’, Ranveer informed his followers that the trailer will be out at 12:12 pm on the 12th. Now, Bollywood Hungama brings some more exciting information about the trailer event of Dhurandhar.

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 2000 Ranveer Singh fans to assemble from across the country for GRAND trailer launch of Dhurandhar in Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar’s trailer will be launched in Mumbai’s latest iconic venue, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Ranveer Singh will be present along with director Aditya Dhar, producers Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios. The others, who would be in attendance, are R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. There’s no clarity on whether Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna will be present, and clearer information will emerge in a day or 2 on this front.”

The source continued, “And that’s not all. Nearly 2,000 Ranveer Singh fans will also grace the occasion. Several of his fan clubs have been informed that they are welcome at the event and as expected, the joy of their fans knew no bounds on getting the invite. Not just Mumbai, but many are travelling from other parts of India. And why not? After all, Ranveer Singh has been presented in a never-before-seen avatar in the film. The teaser, which was released on his birthday, got unanimous acclaim, due to which Dhurandhar became highly anticipated.”

The source also said, “Ranveer loves his fans and he wants them to be present at the trailer release of his very special film. NMACC is large enough to accommodate such a huge number of fans and media, which is why the venue was specifically chosen by the film’s team.”

Dhurandhar releases in cinemas on December 5.

Ranveer’s second trailer launch at NMACC

Interestingly, this is the second consecutive time that Ranveer Singh will be present at NMACC to launch the trailer of his film. Last year, Singham Again’s trailer was also released in this grand venue. Even then, fans were present and it added to the fun and madness.

