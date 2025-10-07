Ayushmann Khurrana had an interesting conversation with journalist Mayank Shekhar on day 1 of the silver jubilee edition FICCI Frames 2025 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on the choice of his films and a lot more. Ayushmann gave an interesting answer when asked about his love for ‘hybrid films’, that is, films that are mainstream but at the same time, they also push the envelope and challenge the status quo.

BREAKING: Ayushmann Khurrana CONFIRMS Sooraj Barjatya and Dharma Productions’ next at FICCI Frames 2025: “These films are for a wider audience”

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I have always done hybrid movies from day 1. That was my staple, be it Vicky Donor or Dum Laga Ke Haisha or Shubh Mangal series. The risk-to-reward ratio is very different when you see it from my lens because these films are not very expensive. They are low budget to mid budget films and are high on content. Toh itna risk toh le hi sakte hai (smiles). At the same time, it gives you a different high as I come from the street theatre background. While doing street plays in Chandigarh, we used to mix social issues entertainment. This seems to be like the extension of my theatre personality.”

He added, “Having said that, the entertainment quotient should always overpower the messaging. Audience bacche ki tarah hoti hai. Unko meethi goli deni padti hai dawai ki. Dawai kadvi lagegi toh mazaa nahin aayega! Subtle messaging with entertainment is most important.”

Is there a difference in the cinema pre-pandemic and post-pandemic? Ayushmann remarked, “We are having this discussion on this subject since half a decade. I really believe a good script is a good script. At the same time, I have deviated post-pandemic. My choices pre-pandemic was more taboo based. I am staying slightly away from taboo but not from quirk. So, it has to be for a bigger palette, more rooted, more commercial.”

He further said, “As for my line-up, Thamma is my first, big Diwali release. It would be followed by a Sooraj Barjartya film, which, again is for a wider audience. Then I am also doing a Dharma film which also would be for a wider audience. Lekin main beech mein panga leta rahunga. I’ll continue to do tedhi films as that’s my core!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

This is probably the first time that Ayushmann Khurrana confirmed that he has signed Rajshri Produtions and Dharma Productions’ next.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana brings his signature charm to Amazon Pay’s ‘Payments ka A to Z’ campaign

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.