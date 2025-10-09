BREAKING: Jr NTR opts out of Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, SS Rajamouli to go ahead with another actor

Jr. NTR is on a career healing mission. While focussing on his Telugu career and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, NTR has gracefully bowed out of the proposed Hindi-Telugu biopic on the life of the Father Of Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke.

According to a source close to the development, various factors influenced NTR’s decision. “Firstly, at the moment NTR doesn’t want to play a real-life character, and that too a legend from the past. Secondly, the Phalke biopic was to be directed not by Rajamouli but his son Karthik. Thirdly and most importantly, Aamir Khan is doing a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Doing another of the same serves no purpose.”

Recently, there were rumours that Aamir had asked Hirani to rewrite the Phalke biopic. However, Aamir very clearly told this writer that the project is on schedule.

Rajamouli too is going ahead with the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic in spite of NTR's walkout and objections from the bio-subject's grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar.

Rajamouli is looking for another actor to play Dadasheb. Rumours of Prabhas being approached are completely false.

