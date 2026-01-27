The makers of Dhamaal 4, the latest instalment in one of Hindi cinema’s most popular comedy franchises, have once again revised the film’s release date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on January 27, 2026, that the film will now arrive in theatres on July 3, 2026.

Dhamaal 4 release pushed again; Ajay Devgn-led comedy to arrive on July 3, 2026

According to the update, the decision to move the release has been taken as the new date coincides with an auspicious day, prompting the makers to reshuffle the film’s theatrical plans.

Originally, Dhamaal 4 was scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. However, Ajay Devgn, who plays a key role in the franchise and is also one of the producers, opted to postpone the release to avoid a box-office clash with two major films — Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic. Following this, June 12, 2026 was locked as the revised release date.

The film’s release has now been pushed for a second time, with July 3, 2026 emerging as the finalised date for its theatrical debut.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise’s core cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, adding new faces to the comedy series.

The film is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. With its revised release date now in place, Dhamaal 4 is expected to target a clear theatrical window during the mid-year holiday period.

