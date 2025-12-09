Ajay Devgn was among the first to announce an Eid 2026 release for his comic caper, Dhaamal 4. However, the release period has gotten crowded over the last few weeks, as Ranveer Singh and team Jio Studios announced Dhurandhar 2 for the prestigious holiday period. The day will also see the arrival of Yash with Toxic. Keeping the complexities of box office in mind, Ajay Devgn has made a large-hearted move.

Very reliable sources confirm that Ajay Devgn and team have moved away from the Eid 2026 window. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "After several rounds of discussions, and following the historic success of Dhurandhar, Ajay Devgn is not willing to take the risk of clashing with the sequel of this Aditya Dhar film. He and his team are now looking to release the film in the month of May 2026."

The source also confirmed that the decision is a practical one, as Ajay isn't someone who has the ego to be on the date just because he first announced it. "Ajay has always been a kind who stands for the industry, and he is well aware of the fact that Dhurandhar 2 could redefine the film business for Bollywood. He is in sync with the business of the first part and doesn't want to bring a comic caper against a film that speaks to the masses of India about the political conflicts. He feels Dhurandhar is an important franchise that deserves a clear run."

The new date of Dhamaal 4 could be in the Summer 2026 period, preferably May 2026, which could attract the kids to cinema halls.

