Luv Films has launched the trailer of its upcoming thriller-mystery film Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Driven by thrill and an emotional conflict, the trailer presents a new story while keeping its central act a mystery.

Vadh 2 trailer out: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta tease layered thriller with a fresh story, watch

The trailer underscores performances marked by gravitas and authenticity, anchoring the film’s emotional intensity. Alongside Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, Vadh 2, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films, also features an expanded ensemble cast, including Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla and new actors including Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra and Yogita Bihani.

Talking about the film, writer & director Jaspal Singh Sandhu says, “Vadh 2 is conceived to deliver an experience of a rich narrative driven by well defined characters. We’ve pushed the envelope, taking the storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller–mystery. The trailer offers a glimpse into this morally complex world of Vadh 2, where truth is not clearly defined.”

Producer Luv Ranjan says, “Vadh 2 takes forward the philosophy and emotional depth of the first film with a completely new story. What makes it special is that the franchise is led by remarkable senior actors- Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, and joining them is Kumud Mishra and together their powerful screen presence reinforces our belief that strong stories transcend age and convention.”

Producer Ankur Garg adds, “The response to Vadh 2 at IFFI, along with the enduring emotional connect audiences have with Vadh, reaffirms the strong bond they share with the world of the film. It reinforces our belief that audiences continue to seek out meaningful, character-driven stories. Vadh 2 builds on what resonated earlier while offering something fresh and impactful.”

A Luv Films presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to release in cinemas on February 6, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vadh 2 trailer to drop digitally on January 27; Luv Ranjan reveals why it’s not a “forced sequel”: “When a small film does well, makers try to make the sequel grand…we haven’t changed the grain”

More Pages: Vadh 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.