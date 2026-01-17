Dhamaal 4 gets a release date, Ajay Devgn and team to return on June 12, 2026

The madness is officially locked in! The makers of Dhamaal 4 have announced that the biggest comedy adventure of the year will release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

Boasting a stellar ensemble, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi, joined by Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. Together, the cast promises a laugh riot like never before.

With its signature madness, unforgettable characters and outrageous situations, Dhamaal 4 is all set to bring families and friends together for the biggest comedy celebration of 2026.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. DHAMAAL 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is all set to bring laughter to the theatres from June 12, 2026.

