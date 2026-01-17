In a development that has caught the attention of the trade and industry, Jio Studios (the Media and Entertainment division of Reliance Industries Limited) has issued a Public Notice cautioning the film, media and entertainment industry about its contractual rights connected to Ali Abbas Zafar Films LLP and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

BREAKING: Jio Studios issues public notice; declares ‘FIRST and PARAMOUNT lien’ on Ali Abbas Zafar Films LLP’s commercial earnings

The notice, published on January 17, 2026, in Atul Mohan’s Complete Cinema magazine by King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates & Attorneys, states that pursuant to binding contractual arrangements entered into between Jio Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar Films LLP and Ali Abbas Zafar, with effect from September 30, 2025, Jio Studios “holds and continues to hold a first and paramount lien” on all incomes, revenues, receipts, proceeds and earnings of whatever nature and in whatever form, whether present or future, accruing from what the notice describes as “Commercial Engagements”.

Importantly, the notice indicates that the lien is not restricted only to projects mounted with Jio Studios. It claims coverage over earnings arising from a wide range of media and entertainment activities linked to Ali Abbas Zafar Films LLP as well as Ali Abbas Zafar in his individual capacity, that is, spanning projects, ventures, engagements, productions, collaborations and exploitations, whether or not Jio Studios is involved. The notice further signals that the claim extends to projects undertaken through other entities as well, where the LLP’s designated partners or directors have a stake, including entities that exist today and those that may be incorporated later. In addition, it covers earnings of the designated partners/directors of Ali Abbas Zafar Films LLP from any source within the media and entertainment domain.

The public notice adds that the said lien is absolute, continuing, enforceable and will remain in force by operation of contract and law until full discharge of all outstanding obligations owed to Jio Studios, along with applicable interest. It also advises producers, studios, financiers, OTT platforms, broadcasters, talent agencies and other industry participants to take note of the stated lien and to deal with the concerned parties appropriately while considering or entering into such commercial arrangements. Where necessary, Jio Studios calls upon stakeholders to intimate it prior to finalizing or giving effect to any such arrangement, so that the rights of all parties, including Jio Studios, are not prejudiced.

What does “first and paramount lien” mean?

In simple terms, a lien is a security/legal right over receivables or money to secure payment of dues. The words “first and paramount” indicate top priority, meaning Jio Studios is asserting it must be paid first out of the covered earnings, ahead of other claims or subsequent security interests.

The notice ends by stating that Jio Studios reserves the right to enforce the lien and pursue remedies as available under applicable law.

Ali and Jio’s association

Ali Abbas Zafar collaborated with Jio Studios once, for Bloody Daddy (2023). The Shahid Kapoor-starrer released directly on JioCinema and was produced by Jio Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar’s AAZ Films and others. The action entertainer was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read: Ali Abbas Zafar casts Aaishvary Thackeray as antagonist opposite Ahaan Panday in YRF’s next; promises ‘big-screen carnage’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.