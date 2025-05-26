Sunny Leone has returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot for her first independent Hollywood film, marking a significant milestone in her career. According to sources close to the development, the actress shot extensively overseas for the project, which is said to be set in a post-war torn region.

Sunny Leone wraps first independent Hollywood film, returns to Mumbai; leaked first look reveals striking transformation

In a bold departure from her past roles, Sunny steps into the shoes of a United Nations peacekeeping soldier—a character layered with emotional depth, grit, and resilience. The film’s premise, steeped in intense action and a high-stakes narrative, signals a shift in Sunny's on-screen image, showcasing her in a never-before-seen avatar.

Leaked stills from the set have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of Sunny in full combat gear. Clad in military fatigues and armed for conflict, she is seen navigating war-ravaged terrain, suggesting that the film is designed on a visually ambitious scale.

While details of the film’s title and release timeline are still under wraps, the leaked images have already sparked curiosity among fans and film watchers alike. This project marks Sunny Leone’s first venture into independent international cinema and is being viewed as an ambitious move that broadens her artistic reach beyond Indian film industries.

Back in India, Sunny has a packed schedule ahead. Her upcoming projects include a Netflix show and multiple ventures in South Indian cinema.

