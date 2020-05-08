Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.05.2020 | 10:24 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Devoleena Bhattacharjee says this is the fourth time in the last five months that she is quarantined

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Devoleena Bhattacharjee says this is the fourth time in the last five months that she is quarantined

In a recent turn of events, it was discovered that Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cook was tested positive for Coronavirus and it has led to the actress being under quarantine for the next 14 days and her residential building has been contained. Currently, she is living alone as her mother and brother are stuck in Assam during the lockdown.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee says this is the fourth time in the last five months that she is quarantined

In her recent conversation with another portal, Devoleena revealed that this is the fourth time in the last five months that she has been quarantined. Starting off with Bigg Boss, then her back injury required her to be on best rest, then the lockdown and now finally when she managed to head out for groceries, her cook's condition has led her to stay stuck among the four walls of her house.

Speaking of her cook, Devoleena said that he’s being taken care of by the government and has been asked to stay in some hotel.

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee quarantined for 14 days after her cook tests positive for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay HC directs Eros International to pay…

Multiplex Association of India urge…

Emraan Hashmi says Rishi Kapoor would ask…

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification