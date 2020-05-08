In a recent turn of events, it was discovered that Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cook was tested positive for Coronavirus and it has led to the actress being under quarantine for the next 14 days and her residential building has been contained. Currently, she is living alone as her mother and brother are stuck in Assam during the lockdown.

In her recent conversation with another portal, Devoleena revealed that this is the fourth time in the last five months that she has been quarantined. Starting off with Bigg Boss, then her back injury required her to be on best rest, then the lockdown and now finally when she managed to head out for groceries, her cook's condition has led her to stay stuck among the four walls of her house.

Speaking of her cook, Devoleena said that he’s being taken care of by the government and has been asked to stay in some hotel.

