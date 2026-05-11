Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the trailer and premiere date for its upcoming reality series Desi Bling, offering audiences a glimpse into the extravagant lives of Dubai’s ultra-elite desi social circle. Headlined by popular television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, the series is set to premiere on May 20, 2026.

Desi Bling Trailer out: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash navigate drama, luxury and chaos in Dubai’s elite circle

Set against the glamorous backdrop of Dubai, the reality spectacle follows Karan and Tejasswi as they enter a world filled with billionaires, luxury fashion, lavish brunches, high-end parties, and complicated social dynamics. However, fitting into this elite ecosystem appears far from easy, as the trailer hints at emotional confrontations, shifting loyalties, and explosive drama.

The trailer showcases everything from extravagant yacht parties and couture wardrobes to heated conversations and intense interpersonal relationships. Along with luxury and glamour, the series also promises plenty of chaos as Karan and Tejasswi attempt to navigate the unpredictable world around them.

Adding to the excitement are appearances by several Bollywood personalities including Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone and Vivek Oberoi, among others, who are seen making glamorous entries into Dubai’s glittering social circuit.

Speaking about the experience of being a part of the show, Karan Kundrra shared, “Desi Bling gave Tejasswi and me a chance to step into a world that’s completely different from anything we’ve done before. Yes, there’s glamour and luxury, but what really surprised us were the relationships, personalities, and dynamics within this circle. It’s exciting, unpredictable, and very real in many ways. We’re excited for audiences across the world to experience this journey with us on Netflix.”

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Tejasswi Prakash also reflected on the journey and the unique blend of reality and drama featured in the series. “This show has been such a special journey for me. It’s a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala. Also it's very different from anything I’ve done in the past because rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction. There are emotions, relationships, drama- all of which are bound to keep the viewers hooked. I’m grateful to Netflix and Mazen Laham for taking such a keen interest in our lives.”

Produced by Different Productions, the team behind Dubai Bling, the series also features entrepreneur Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal, Decisive Zone CEO Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh, billionaire entrepreneur Rizwan Sajan along with Adel Sajan and Sana Sajan, Pamela Serena, content creators Alizey Mirza and Lailli Mirza, as well as astrologer Janvee Gaur.

Also Read: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash enter Dubai’s elite world in Netflix reality show Desi Bling; teaser unveiled at Next On Netflix 2026

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