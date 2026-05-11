Krishnavataram declared tax-free in UP; CM Yogi Adityanath orders district-wide screenings for children and youth

In a significant recognition of its growing popularity and cultural impact, Krishnavataram has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The announcement marks a proud milestone for the film, which continues to enjoy a strong and successful theatrical run.

Krishnavataram declared tax-free in UP; CM Yogi Adityanath orders district-wide screenings for children and youth

The decision by the Uttar Pradesh government reflects the film’s widespread acceptance and its ability to connect with viewers on a larger scale. With this move, the movie is expected to reach an even wider audience, encouraging more people to experience the film in theatres.

The Chief Minister also directed the Information Department to organise special screenings of the film in every district so that children and young people could connect with Indian culture and heritage.

The special screening was attended by Team Krishnavataram, represented by producer Sajan Raj Kurup, director Hardik Gajjar, lead actors Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana, along with producers Shobha Sant and Poonam Shroff Gajjar.

The tax-free status is also seen as an acknowledgement of the film’s storytelling, production value, and audience engagement. It further strengthens the film’s position as one of the notable cinematic releases of the year.

The epic saga has been winning appreciation for its visual extravaganza, soul-stirring music, impressive storytelling, and fresh cast. The film stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat, Nivaashiyni Krishnan and others in pivotal roles.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment along with Poonam Shroff Gajjar and Parth Gajjar of Athashrikatha Motion Pictures. Conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise, Krishnavataram is currently running successfully in theatres.

Also Read: Krishnavataram actor Sanskruti Jayana calls the song ‘Krishna Govinda’ a “full circle moment” after 24-hour prep

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