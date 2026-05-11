On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Shilpa Shetty announced her upcoming Zee5 reality show Maa Hai Na. The actress also revealed that the shoot for the show has already commenced, marking her latest venture into the non-fiction entertainment space.

Shilpa Shetty to host cooking reality show Maa Hai Na; Ssunita and Tina Ahuja to join as contestants

Known for her association with wellness, fitness and food-related content, Shilpa appears set to headline a cooking-based reality format that aligns closely with her public image. Over the years, the actress has built a strong digital presence through her popular Sunday Binge videos and YouTube content centred around recipes and healthy eating.

According to reports surrounding the show, Maa Hai Na will feature a combination of celebrity contestants and social media personalities competing in various culinary challenges, games and entertainment segments. Shilpa Shetty will serve as the host of the series.

Among the names associated with the show are Ssunita Ahuja and Tina Ahuja, who are expected to participate as a mother-daughter duo. The pair will reportedly compete against other contestants in cooking tasks and interactive challenges designed around family dynamics and entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

There is also speculation that Tanya Mittal, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 19, may join the contestant lineup.

While Zee5 is yet to announce the premiere date of Maa Hai Na, the show is expected to blend cooking, celebrity interactions and family-oriented entertainment. For Shilpa Shetty, the project further expands her long-standing association with food and lifestyle content, now transitioning into a full-fledged reality show format on OTT.

Also Read: Ethnic Charm to Modern Sophistication: 6 times Shilpa Shetty won hearts with her fashion soirees

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