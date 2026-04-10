In February 2026, it was announced that popular actor Kiran Abbavaram will lead Zee Studios and Prerna Arora's next big Pan-India film. Bollywood Hungama now exclusively brings you the teaser poster for this highly exciting, grand film, which currently has Kiran Abbavaram 15 as a working title.

EXCLUSIVE: Kiran Abbavaram 15 teaser poster unveiled; Zee Studios and Prerna Arora back a visually grand mytho-fantasy spectacle

This poster for Kiran Abbavaram 15 immediately signals mythic ambition and visual scale. The design places Kiran as a lone warrior in a mystical forest, while an enormous celestial face looms overhead, suggesting divinity, destiny, and an epic inner journey. The fiery dusk, glowing particles and mountain silhouettes create a rich fantasy texture rooted in Indian spiritual iconography yet mounted with Pan-India visual polish. Overall, the poster sells the mood before the plot: devotional, adventurous, larger-than-life, and clearly aiming for a big-screen event experience.

As per the makers, the film is based on the following idea – Beyond time and destiny, something ancient has chosen its protector who is not just rising, he'll rewrite the rules.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “This is an epic mytho fantasy and the teaser poster's idea is to give viewers the correct impression of the film and its scale. Also, the makers have immense faith in Kiran Abbavaram’s talent and stardom. They are confident he can be the next big Pan-India star.”

The source further said, “A prominent Bollywood actress will be cast and her name will be unveiled soon. As for music, it'll be epic, orchestral and designed to elevate the narrative's scale. The idea is to blend traditional Indian sounds with a powerful Western symphonic structure for a fully immersive experience.”

The source continued, “The makers are currently in advanced discussions with some of the finest composers from Hollywood alongside leading Indian music talents, aiming to deliver a score that resonates globally.”

Co-produced by Keerthan and produced by Zee Studios, Umesh K Bansal and Prerna Arora, Kiran Abbavaram 15 goes on floors in October 2026. It is all set for a release in 2027.

Also Read: Prerna Arora on Jatadhara’s box office performance, “It could have done far better if…”; the film starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.