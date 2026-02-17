The Delhi High Court has restrained veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja from using certain musical works amid a copyright dispute filed by music label Saregama India. The order was issued, as the matter continues to unfold in one of the more closely watched intellectual property battles in India’s entertainment industry.

The dispute centres on claims by Saregama that Ilaiyaraaja incorporated copyrighted material owned by the label into some of his compositions without securing appropriate rights or permissions. The high court’s interim order aims to preserve the status quo while the matter is being examined, preventing the composer from using the challenged works until further directions.

Court Order and Next Hearing

According to the interim order, Ilaiyaraaja is restrained from reproducing, performing or otherwise exploiting the musical works that are subject to the copyright claim. While the precise list of the works covered by the restraint is not publicly detailed, the court’s decision reflects the need to balance artistic freedom with legal accountability in copyright matters.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for April 2026, when both parties will present their arguments in greater detail. Until then, the court’s interim direction remains in effect.

Saregama, one of India’s oldest and most prominent music labels with a vast catalogue, filed the lawsuit alleging that Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions unlawfully incorporated or adapted musical segments from its copyrighted works. The label has sought legal redress to safeguard its intellectual property rights and prevent further use of the disputed material.

Copyright disputes involving music often hinge on nuanced interpretations of originality, licensing and artistic influence — particularly when legacy compositions are involved. In interim orders such as this, courts typically aim to prevent further use of potentially infringing content while the core issues are heard on merit.

