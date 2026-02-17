Akshaye Khanna or Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play villain in Tumbbad 2? Here’s what we know!

Few actors in Hindi cinema command the kind of quiet menace and psychological depth that Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui bring to morally complex roles. Whether it is Khanna’s recent turn as a formidable antagonist in Chhaava and his layered negative performance in Dhurandhar, or Siddiqui’s long-standing reputation for portraying unpredictable, grey-shaded characters, both actors have consistently elevated narratives with their intensity.

It is perhaps no surprise, then, that industry chatter suggests their names are being actively discussed for the primary antagonist in Tumbbad 2.

A Villain to Match the Myth

According to a report by Mid-Day, the sequel hinges heavily on its negative lead. “A powerful antagonist is central to the narrative of Tumbbad 2. The team is keen on elevating the sequel with a layered and formidable negative lead,” the report quoted a source as saying. “Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are two names currently being discussed. Their ability to portray morally complex, unpredictable characters makes them compelling choices for the world of Tumbbad.”

The makers are reportedly looking for more than just a conventional villain. The aim is to craft a character who is psychologically dense and morally ambiguous — someone capable of standing toe-to-toe with Sohum Shah’s brooding presence in the expanding mythological universe.

The speculation comes at a time when Tumbbad 2 is gaining significant momentum. After officially joining forces with Pen Studios, led by Jayantilal Gada, the sequel is being positioned as a large-scale cinematic venture. Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad evolved from a sleeper success into a cult phenomenon celebrated globally for its atmospheric storytelling rooted in greed and folklore. Its 2024 re-release further expanded its audience base.

